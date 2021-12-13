I only feel good because I’m medicated: MP opens up about depression

A Labour MP has said he only feels good because he takes antidepressants, as he opened up about his mental health struggles.

Andrew Gwynne, MP for Denton and Reddish, revealed there was a history of mental illness in his family.

The former shadow frontbencher said it was only after he entered Parliament that he sought help for the “black dog” of depression.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Gwynne spoke about the death of his mother from cancer when he was 19 in 1994.

Andrew Gwynne with Boris Johnson at a general election show in 2017 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Gwynne said: “It’s affected most of my adult life.

“It doesn’t get any easier, I’m 47 now and I still miss my mum.”

It was not until Mr Gwynne was an MP that he sought help, first from then-Commons speaker John Bercow, and then with antidepressants and talking therapies.

He said: “And I remember waking up one morning feeling normal, feeling like I did as a child, without a worry, without any of the stresses.”

Mr Gwynne recalled being sent out to represent Labour in interviews during the 2017 election, when the party was 25% behind in the polls.

Andrew Gwynne during the 2017 election (Dave Higgens/PA)

“And I remember being asked about what Labour’s chances are, and I’m all, ‘we’re in it to win it’ and ‘of course we can fight to win’ and ‘we’re in it to pick up seats’ and put on my usual brave face, and the interviewer said ‘Mr Gwynne, you’re 25% behind in the opinion polls. Why are you so cheery?’

“And I just laughed and said, ‘oh it’s the pills, not the polls’.

Mr Gwynne said he had not considered coming off the medication, although he was aware of the possibility of them becoming “a crutch”.

He said he had “never really thought about” whether he would come off the medication.

He added: “I only feel good, probably, because I’m medicated, and whatever chemical imbalance I’ve got going on in my body, that fixes it.”