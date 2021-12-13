Girl’s picture of Santa delivering houses to homeless wins Big Issue competition

A picture by a seven-year-old girl of Father Christmas delivering presents to homeless people will appear on the front cover of this week’s Big Issue magazine.

The drawing, by Gabriela Beard from Worcester, won this year’s Christmas cover competition, which was based on the theme of a Christmas wish.

In the picture, Father Christmas is delivering houses to homeless people, thanks to a gadget that makes them small enough to fit into his sack.

Gabriela Beard holding a picture she drew of Father Christmas delivering presents to homeless people which will appear on the front cover of The Big Issue (The Big Issue/PA)

She came up with the idea of Santa delivering houses at Christmas by herself and said she enjoys art and “likes to scribble”.

The judges were also impressed by the entry from her 10-year-old sister Isabella.

Their mother Ana said: “I think the whole school (Broadheath CE Primary School and Pre-School) will be very proud as we are a small school in the Worcester countryside.”

Gabriela Beard’s front cover for The Big Issue (Big Issue/PA)

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Every year, the Kids Christmas Cover competition is something that everybody at The Big Issue looks forward to. The ideas and the joy bouncing off the pages lifts us all.