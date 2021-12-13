Daniel Morgan: Axe-murder victim’s family ‘set to sue the Met’

UK NewsPublished:

The private investigator was killed in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.

Daniel Morgan: Axe-murder victim’s family ‘set to sue the Met’

The family of a private investigator whose murder 34 years ago remains unsolved are preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police over the case.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

Daniel Morgan's brother Alastair
Alastair Morgan, the brother of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan (PA)

The force’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Mr Morgan’s family, saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

The BBC on Monday reported the family had said in a statement they were “saddened – if not surprised” to find out they had been “let down again all concerned” by a lack of follow-up action.

The Morgan family added they had no choice but to file a civil claim against the Met “in order to achieve some semblance of accountability”, with the broadcaster reporting a letter of claim had been sent to the force.

Dame Cressida Dick speaks to the media
Dame Cressida Dick has come in for particular criticism from the family of Daniel Morgan (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Since the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel published its report six months ago, a dedicated team within the Met has been established and is progressing its response to those recommendations specific to the Met, while engaging with other lead organisations named in the report.

“We remain committed to this work and expect to fully report our progress to the Home Secretary and Mayoral Office in the Spring 2022.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News