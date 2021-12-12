Nine-year-old entrepreneur brightens village with home-made Christmas trees

A nine-year-old entrepreneur is brightening up his village by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees.

Noah Last, from Trimley St Martin in Suffolk, is making his trees for the second year running and selling them to people and businesses around the village for £10-£15 apiece.

He is also making one larger tree to raffle off for charity.

His mother, Michelle Last, said she and husband Stuart are “really proud” of him.

Noah Last is making wooden trees for the second year running (Michelle Last/PA)

“He’s always full of ideas – not always great ideas, but he’s always full of ideas.”

Noah first started making his stylised trees last year.

Mrs Last, who runs her own small business selling yarn and gifts, said Noah came up with the idea himself, and designed the trees after doing research on the internet.

“He loves making things,” she said.

“He started off making a wooden Christmas tree for us, and then a few people asked him if he’d make one for them as well.

“And then he got asked if he’d do a few this year as well, so he’s busy making them again.”

The young entrepreneur’s biggest tree is being raffled off for charity (Michelle Last/PA)

Mrs Last does not know yet, though, where her son’s own profits will be going.

“Last year he bought himself a tractor so he can cart things up and down the garden,” she said.

“So I don’t know what he’s got in his head for this year.”

As well as the trees, Noah sells eggs from the family’s chickens from a stall outside his home, and has also set up a book-swap scheme.

He has made it his ambition to make £1 million by the time he is 30.