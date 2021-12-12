Family pays tribute to ‘energetic’ 18-year-old stabbed to death in Birmingham

#TRIBUTE |A teenager fatally stabbed in Small Heath has been named as Yahya Sharif – as we continue to appeal for information to help us find his attacker.

The 18-year-old was discovered seriously injured in Coventry Road on Friday.

Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/dagNt1qWR8

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 12, 2021