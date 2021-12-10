Santa swaps sleigh for attack helicopter as Royal Navy visits Somerset schools

Santa Claus has traded his sleigh for an attack helicopter after school pupils were treated to a festive visit from the Royal Navy.

Carrying a crew member dressed as Kris Kringle, a Wildcat helicopter from RNAS Yeovilton toured seven primary schools across Somerset to spread “Christmas cheer”.

A member of the Royal Navy’s Wildcat Force, whose real name was not released, filled the role of Saint Nick for the festive flyby (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The festively-bearded aviator, whose name was not released, claimed Santa’s sleigh is “faster” than the 180mph helicopter but he was “saving the reindeers’ energy”.

Santa and one of his elves, as the Wildcat helicopter waits the background (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

“It was lovely of them to fly me to visit all the schools. Yes, my sleigh is faster, but I’m saving the reindeers’ energy for Christmas Eve and the helicopter ride was a wonderful and magical experience!

Santa seated in the Royal Navy Wildcat as he flies over Somerset (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)