Seven drivers ‘disappointingly’ filmed crash scene on phones, police say

Police have criticised seven drivers who were spotted filming a crash scene on their mobile phones as they passed by.

One van driver who “even had no hands on the wheel” was fined £200 and given six points on his licence, while police said they would be contacting the other six motorists.

The crash, which involved a Honda Civic, a Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry, happened on the A92 northbound near to the Cowdenbeath Interchange in Fife at around 7.10am on Wednesday.

Police said the 68-year-old driver of the Honda and her 61-year-old male passenger were both taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe their condition as stable.

Police said that several people filmed the crash as they went past, and criticised their “dangerous, illegal and inconsiderate” behaviour.

In a Facebook post Fife police said: “Disappointingly seven drivers went past filming the scene on their mobile phones whilst the injured driver and passenger were present.

“One van driver even had no hands on the wheel and we issued him a conditional offer for six points on his licence and a £200 fine.

“The other six drivers can expect a letter and/or a knock on their door by us as it’s simply not acceptable and we have their details.

“It’s dangerous, illegal and inconsiderate for the people involved in the RTCs (road traffic collisions) so please consider that and keep your phones away.”

Police appealed for information about the crash.

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the road policing unit at Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.