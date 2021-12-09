Promises to ‘learn lessons’ from Arthur’s murder not good enough – Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is “not good enough” that authorities always say lessons will be learned from cruel treatment of vulnerable children, following the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Commons Leader told MPs he found it “almost impossible” to read news stories about six-year-old Arthur because it made him think of his own children.

Arthur’s stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court last week, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of his murder, while his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

He added: “I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that ‘lessons will be learned’, but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children.”

The Commons Leader was responding to calls for a debate from Labour MP Rachael Maskell (York Central) to resolve “once and for all” the mistreatment of vulnerable children.

In his answer, he continued: “Are there easy solutions? No. Are there problems that we can identify? Were there issues that Covid meant people weren’t going out to work?

“Why do you think I keep on saying in this House that there are jobs that people need to do face-to-face?

“People have to get out and do some of their jobs. There are limitations on who can work from home, not try and turn that into people whose jobs are essentially done out of the home.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the case made him think of his own children (PA)

He added: “But as I said, the sadness over Arthur is – I find it almost impossible to read the news stories – because thinking of the children that I know, my own children, and how could somebody behave like that? I sympathise entirely with what she says.”

Ms Maskell had said: “In York, I am really worried about vulnerable children and children at risk. I am very worried about vulnerable parents. I am very worried about social workers working in children’s services. And I am very worried about the level of funding which is going towards those services.

“I don’t want to hear that we have to have another serious case review, and that we have to learn lessons again. We have heard that too many times.