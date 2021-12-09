New rules allow for masks to be removed to sing only if ‘reasonably necessary’

Removing a face covering to sing should happen only in “reasonably necessary” situations such as in a choir or during a performance, according to newly published regulations.

Officials had earlier suggested that to the letter of the law under new rules, shoppers could be allowed to remove their face coverings in supermarkets if they walked around the store singing.

Downing Street has said it would be “hard to justify” people having a “reasonable excuse” to remove their masks to sing while getting groceries under new Plan B rules.

Under Plan B, which was enacted by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, face coverings will become compulsory in most public indoor venues from Friday, including cinemas, theatres and places of worship, but not gyms, bars or restaurants.

Masks are already required on public transport and in shops.

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that there was an exemption for singing.

This was mainly seen as being applicable to places of worship where a mask should be worn during the service but could be removed to sing carols or hymns.

Officials stressed there needed to be a “reasonable excuse”, so singing in the supermarket would be pushing the limits of the law.

On Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We were absolutely clear there is a reasonable excuse required for someone who is seeking to do that.

“Whilst it wouldn’t be for me to say, I think it would be hard to justify. These rules are set to be balanced and proportionate, we’ve seen how the public are responsible … and we’re confident they will continue to be so.

“It might be for the police to decide what is appropriate, as has been the case throughout the pandemic.”

(PA Graphics)

He said: “It’s about striking the right balance. We recognise that whenever you’re deciding which measures or restrictions to introduce, you do need to draw appropriate balance.”

He added that it was “practical and sensible” to put the measures in place.

Human rights lawyer and legal commentator Adam Wagner tweeted to say he was doubtful that the singing loophole would justify someone removing a mask in a supermarket, but added that the regulations were “not particularly clear”.

Masks do not need to be worn in hospitality settings, even if the person is not eating or drinking.

From 10 December in England, you must wear a face covering in most public indoor venues, other than hospitality venues. There will be exemptions in venues where it is not practical to wear one, such as when you are eating, drinking or exercising. ➡️ https://t.co/AJ1DZmrux2 pic.twitter.com/pn06wiBNpl — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 8, 2021

Under Plan B, people are being told to work from home if they can from next week, but Mr Johnson said it was still possible for Christmas parties to go ahead.

Officials confirmed there was nothing within the rules to stop colleagues meeting at a pub to work, with the focus being on reducing the transmission risk from the commute and within the workplace.

It is up to employers and employees to decide how to interpret the new guidance, but the advice is that if a worker does not need to go into the office, they should work from home, in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.