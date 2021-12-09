MP tells of ‘transactional’ experience with Probation after daughter’s death

Labour’s Peter Dowd has told MPs about the death of his daughter and how his experience with the Probation Service was a “transactional process” with “no guarantee that we would be listened to”.

On Thursday, the justice minister, Tom Pursglove, set out in the Commons what he described as a plan for a “world-class service” to “give victims the justice they deserve”, adding: “I want to guarantee that victims are at the very heart of the criminal justice system rather than feeling peripheral to the process.”

Under the Government plans, prosecutors will be told to meet victims to understand how a crime has affected them before making charging decisions in cases.

The “explicit requirement” could apply to certain crimes under a Victims’ Law for England and Wales, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The Ministry of Justice has put forward proposals for prosecutors to meet victims before making charging decisions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Dowd said he welcomed the statement from the minister, but hoped “we are able to deliver more justice for victims, because being a victim is for life”.

Mr Dowd then shared his personal experience with the Probation Service following the death of his daughter, claiming it was “transactional”.

The Labour MP insisted victims have the right to be heard even after the actual court process itself.

“So, it is not just about what happens before and after throughout that whole process. So, in this particular case, we got a phone call from the Probation Service about this home detention curfew process, but it was transactional. I am not criticising the people involved, I am not criticising the system per se, but it was a transactional process we got.

“No guarantee that we would be listened to as we were in relation to the victims’ statement, no guarantees that that would be taken into account at all. It was a very transactional process so I think it’s important that that is incorporated in this, that victims actually do have the right to be heard, the formal right to be heard even after the actual court process itself.”