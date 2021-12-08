Truss: ‘We want to pay £400 million we owe Iran’

Liz Truss has said the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” that the Government wants to pay.

The Foreign Secretary was asked about the amount at a Chatham House event on Wednesday, where she set out her foreign policy aims.

Ms Truss said the Government was going to “work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever getting a nuclear weapon”.

Ms Truss said: “We do want to pay this debt, we recognise it’s a legitimate debt.

“But of course, there are lots of issues, which I’m sure you are quite well aware of.”

She added that she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart, but said: “It is not simple, for various reasons.”

And she said: “I’m also pressing for the return of our unfairly detained British nationals, including Nazanin.”

Ms Truss also warned Iran that a meeting in Vienna on Thursday was the country’s “last chance” to revive a nuclear deal.

The Foreign Secretary previously said a meeting at the end of November was the country’s last opportunity to agree to the original JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal).

Richard Ratcliffe held a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office (Aaron Chown/PA)

“So they do need to sign up to the JCPOA agreement. It’s in their interest.”

Iran has ramped up its uranium enrichment since the US, under former president Donald Trump’s leadership, withdrew from the landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran in 2018.