Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 654 new cases in the seven days to December 4 – the equivalent of 951.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,053.6 in the seven days to November 27.

South Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 592.7 to 888.0, with 848 new cases.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the third highest rate, up from 667.4 to 877.8, with 1,310 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (861.2, up from 838.1); Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (850.4, up from 633.0) and East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (616.8, up from 416.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Northamptonshire (up from 592.7 to 888.0)

South Hams (606.1 to 875.5)

Isle of Anglesey (601.9 to 831.9)

West Devon (498.8 to 725.0)

Harborough (504.5 to 728.5)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27.