Grandmother who had world’s first Covid jab urges vaccine take-up on anniversary

Margaret Keenan, who a year ago became the first person in the world to have a Covid-19 jab, has urged people to get vaccinated.

The 91-year-old said: “The best Christmas present I could have is being in good health and having had the jab and feeling free from this horrible virus.”

Mrs Keenan – known as Maggie – was speaking at University Hospital Coventry, the place where a year ago to the day, on December 8 last year, she became the first person to have a Covid jab at the start of the mass vaccine rollout.

Margaret Keenan embraces the nurse who gave her the first jab, May Parsons (Jacob King/PA)

“At the time I wasn’t feeling good but once I got that jab and things started to be better, so I had a wonderful year – thanks to the NHS.”

Margaret getting her jab from May on December 8 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

“I don’t know why because they should have it… everybody should have the jab.