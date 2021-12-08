Grandmother who had world’s first Covid jab urges vaccine take-up on anniversary

UK NewsPublished:

Margaret Keenan, 91, said vaccination is the ‘best Christmas present’.

Grandmother who had world’s first Covid jab urges vaccine take-up on anniversary

Margaret Keenan, who a year ago became the first person in the world to have a Covid-19 jab, has urged people to get vaccinated.

The 91-year-old said: “The best Christmas present I could have is being in good health and having had the jab and feeling free from this horrible virus.”

Mrs Keenan – known as Maggie – was speaking at University Hospital Coventry, the place where a year ago to the day, on December 8 last year, she became the first person to have a Covid jab at the start of the mass vaccine rollout.

Margaret Keenan embraces the nurse who gave her the first jab, May Parsons
Margaret Keenan embraces the nurse who gave her the first jab, May Parsons (Jacob King/PA)

“At the time I wasn’t feeling good but once I got that jab and things started to be better, so I had a wonderful year – thanks to the NHS.”

Coronavirus report
Margaret getting her jab from May on December 8 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

“I don’t know why because they should have it… everybody should have the jab.

“I keep saying this over and over again.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News