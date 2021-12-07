‘Mistakes and missed opportunities created environment for Grenfell disaster’

Mistakes and missed opportunities by the Government to learn from previous fires created the environment for the Grenfell Tower blaze, the public inquiry into the disaster has heard.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities apologised for past failures in oversight of the system regulating safety within the construction industry and the supervision of building control bodies.

A lawyer for the Department said the Government will continue to engage “proactively, openly and fully” with the inquiry.

Module six of this phase is concerned with building regulations and the published guidance on fire safety, including detailed consideration of Government policy in this area.

Jason Beer QC, representing the Department, said it believes it “must examine its own conduct and candidly accept mistakes, errors and omissions when the inquiry identifies them”.

He told the inquiry on Tuesday: “The Department is deeply sorry for its past failures in relation to the oversight of the system that regulated safety in the construction and refurbishment of high-rise buildings.

“It also deeply regrets past failures in relation to the superintendence of the building control bodies, which themselves had a key role in ensuring the safe construction and refurbishment of such buildings.

“It apologises to the bereaved residents and survivors of the fire for such failures.”

This trust was “both misplaced and abused”, he said, adding: “The Department greatly regrets that it took the Grenfell Tower tragedy to lay bare this misplaced and abused trust.”

He said it is accepted that the Department “should have done more to take on board the learnings and recommendations triggered by other fires” as well as addressing “in a timelier manner” correspondence from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fire Safety which had raised issues.

Mr Beer said: “Individually, these errors and missed opportunities from the Department and across industry may not have caused the fire at Grenfell Tower, but cumulatively they created an environment in which such a tragedy was possible.”

He added: “Had there been a functional enforcement system with efficient assurance built in, non-compliance to the extent that gave rise to the Grenfell Tower tragedy may not have been possible.”