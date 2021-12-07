Alcohol deaths in UK hit new high after record increase

8,974 deaths (14.0 per 100,000 people) from alcohol-specific causes were registered in the UK in 2020.

This is an 18.6% increase compared with 2019 and the highest year-on-year increase since the time series began in 2001 https://t.co/khBTjhdh15 pic.twitter.com/f0rmDtVknT

