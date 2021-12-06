Scottish Secretary was not at Downing Street party

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister has come in for criticism over reports of a gathering in Downing Street last December.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he was not invited to a Christmas party in Downing Street at the centre of controversy.

A reported gathering on December 18 last year, as the country was struggling to stave of the second wave of coronavirus, has drawn criticism despite assurances from Downing Street that no rules were broken.

Speaking at the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday, Mr Jack said he was not invited to the event.

Downing Street Christmas tree
The bash is reported to have taken place on December 18 last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I wasn’t there, I can assure you that I wasn’t there.”

The Scottish Secretary went on to say he was “confident” in his response because he “wasn’t asked to any”.

Mr Jack also gave assurances that any events run by the Scotland Office during coronavirus were “entirely within the rules” in place at the time.

