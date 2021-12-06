Primary school in Renfrewshire shut after suspected Omicron outbreak

A Scottish primary school has been forced to close for the week after a suspected outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Parents at Todholm Primary School, in Renfrewshire, were told the school would be shut for the next five days after the suspected cases of the new variant.

Two class groups in P1, and another in P2, were self-isolating, Renfrewshire Council said.

A school in Renfrewshire has been forced to close after a suspected outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant (David Davies/PA)

And the statement added: “Please be reassured the temporary closure is not a public health issue and the health and safety measures in the school have been confirmed as very robust.”

The outbreak at the school comes after Scotland recorded 23 new cases of the Omicron variant within the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 71.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday showed there were 3,894 new coronavirus cases recorded and no deaths within the past 24 hours.

The daily test positivity rate was 12.8%, up from 9.6% the previous day.

There were 591 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up five on the day before, with 43 in intensive care, down two.