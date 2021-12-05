British teenager ‘very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack in Zambia

An 18-year-old British woman has said she is “very, very lucky” to have survived a crocodile attack while on holiday in Zambia.

Amelie Osborn-Smith was left fighting for her life after the 10ft reptile dragged her into a death roll as she swam with friends in the Zambezi river near the Victoria Falls, The Sun reports.

Speaking from her hospital bed in a video by Medland Hospital, she said: “You don’t really think in that situation, obviously people say you see your life flash before your eyes or whatever but you don’t, you just think ‘how do I get out of this situation?’

“When the accident happened I fully accepted the fact I was going to lose my foot and I accepted that and I’d said to all my friends, it’s fine, I’ve lost my foot, I’m still alive and then I was told my foot is fine and I’m going to be able to walk again and it’s such a relief.”

The teenager, from Hampshire, was on a white-water rafting trip during a gap-year visit to Zambia where her grandmother owns a farm, according to The Sun.

The paper reported that she was rescued by friends who punched the crocodile before dragging her back in a boat.