Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Residents pay tribute to six-year-old at vigil

Dozens of residents have paid a touching tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at a vigil.

On Sunday afternoon, a crowd gathered outside the house in Cranmore Road, Solihull, where the six-year-old was killed.

Organised by a local resident, the vigil saw people laying flowers, holding balloons and placing posters and banners paying tribute to Arthur at the property.

Banners were placed on the property (Jacob King/PA)

The crowd lined the road before letting go of the balloons, some bearing messages, and applauding.

Residents, some with tears in their eyes, could be heard saying “bye Arthur” and “fly high always”.

Madeleine Halcrow was at the vigil (Jacob King/PA)

The words “You are loved Arthur” were put on the boarded-up window.

A Birmingham City flag was also placed at the scene, along with a picture of Arthur.

Flowers were laid at the scene (Jacob King/PA)

The Government has announced a major review into the circumstances which led to the murder, aiming to determine what improvements are needed by the agencies that came into contact with Arthur before his death.

The National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel will lead the review and will provide additional support to Solihull Children’s Safeguarding Partnership.