Travellers to England face pre-departure tests as Nigeria added to red list

All travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test – while Nigeria is being added to the Government’s travel red list, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

Mr Javid said the Government had decided to move after receiving new data about the spread of the Omicron variant, which emerged in southern Africa.

“Since we have learned of this new variant our strategy has been to buy time. We have always said we will act swiftly should new data require it,” he told broadcasters.

COVID UPDATE In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant. From 4am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens & residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility. 1/3 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 4, 2021

“Over recent days we have learned of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing. Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

Under the new rules, from 4am on Monday only British and Irish nationals travelling from Nigeria will be allowed into the country and must isolate in a government-managed quarantine hotel.

And from 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the red list will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination.

And – from 4am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status. 2/3 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 4, 2021

The announcement will be seen as evidence of the mounting concern within Whitehall of the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

However, the requirement for pre-departure tests was greeted with anger and dismay across the travel sector – just as bookings were picking up with the approach of the Christmas break.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the industry body Airlines UK, said the rapidly changing measures meant planning for travel was becoming impossible.

“It is premature to hit millions of passengers and industry before we see the full data. We don’t have the clinical evidence,” he said.

Vaccines remain our first line of defence – the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please get vaccinated or #GetBoosted as soon as you can. 3/3 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 4, 2021

“The red list extension made complete sense – that’s what it’s there for – but we know from experience that blanket restrictions do not stop the importation of variants. It’s already here.

“They’ve now changed their travel advice twice within a week and it’s just impossible for anyone to plan. These measures must be removed as quickly as possible in line with the speed of the booster programme.”

The Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said it was a “devastating blow” for aviation and tourism, and said the Government should step in to support the industry.

“Travel and aviation are the only sectors hit with any operating restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.

“The UK and devolved governments should have done the right thing and, alongside the restrictions, announced support for our businesses and our staff to get through another period of shutdown.