Hundreds pay respects to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

The crowd signs You’ll Never Walk Alone (Danny Lawson/PA)

Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.

The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.

Imagine by John Lennon was performed by Astrid Smith as hundreds held up glowsticks and phones to light up the city centre in Ava’s memory.

You’ll Never Walk Alone was played as was music including Hero by Mariah Carey and Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas.

A number of the crowd were in tears during the vigil.

12-year-old Astrid Smith sings during the vigil (Danny LAwson/PA)

“We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White.”

On Friday, Ava’s father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.