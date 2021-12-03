Otters separated from mothers during storms start life in new riverside home

Two otters who were separated from their mothers during storms when they were cubs are starting life in a new home.

Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020 when they were separated from their mothers during bad weather.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to reunite the cubs with their mothers, the otters were admitted to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital, in Cheshire.

A Yorkshire Water site on the banks of the River Ouse, in Yorkshire, has been selected as their new habitat.

The two otters, who are now both now about 16 months old, will be kept in an enclosure at a Yorkshire Water site while they get used to their new surroundings.

After 10 days, they will be released and able to explore their new home on the river bank.

The otters have been given a new home beside the River Ouse in Yorkshire (RSPCA/PA)

“We have worked with Yorkshire Water to identify the best habitats available. The River Ouse in this location will be a great home for them to live long and happy lives.”

Sarah Mason, trustee of charity WildAid and strategic change manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “At Yorkshire Water we’re passionate about protecting and enhancing the environment we operate in.

“I’m so pleased that Buddy and Holly will be joining us at one of our sites.