Men charged over death of grandfather who disappeared during charity cycle

Anthony Parsons was last seen on October 2, 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Argyll and Bute.

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist reported missing four years ago.

Former Navy petty officer Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, went missing in 2017 aged 63 while on a charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William.

He was last seen at around 11.30pm on October 2 that year outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Argyll and Bute.

Anthony Parsons went missing on a charity cycle in October 2017 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland said two men aged 29 have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The funeral of Anthony Parsons was held in April this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Detective Inspector John McFall of the Major Investigations Team led the inquiry into Mr Parsons’s death.

He said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

