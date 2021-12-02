Dozens of maskless passengers hit with £200 fines after rule reinstated

Face coverings become mandatory again on public transport from Tuesday.

Dozens of maskless passengers have been fined as compulsory face coverings were reinstated.

Face coverings become mandatory again on public transport from Tuesday amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dozens of people were fined for not wearing masks (PA)
Another 125 were asked to leave TfL services, and 127 were prevented from boarding a service or entering a TfL station.

Meanwhile TfL said its staff reminded more than 5,100 people to cover their faces on its bus, Tube and rail network.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) previously raised concerns that train workers would be left to deal with angry passengers who do not want to wear face masks.

General secretary Mick Lynch said on Sunday that more resources were needed to police the use of face coverings.

