Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.

Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.

But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.

He added: “There is nothing in the rules to prevent anyone from having Christmas parties or gathering in that way.”

Asked whether Mr Freeman was wrong to imply that firms should consider not having a Christmas party, or to replace it with a smaller gathering due to the current coronavirus situation, the spokesman replied: “That is not in the guidance, it is not in the regulations.”

Boris Johnson’s spokesman repeated the same statement when asked whether Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey had been right to advise people to avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” this Christmas.

No 10 denied there was any confusion, after the most recent pronouncement from ministers on Christmas party etiquette.

The Prime Minister has set out the rules “clearly”, said to his spokesman, and added that the Government’s decision to recently implement some “limited” restrictions around the wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport, along with testing of travellers, was “precautionary” due to the discovery of the Omicron variant.

“I can tell you, the Department of Business, we won’t be having a big Christmas party this year. Nobody would expect us to,” he told Times Radio.

He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was up to individual businesses to “make judgments on what is appropriate” in terms of staff socials.

“It slightly depends on the nature of the business. For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day any way, gathering to have a drink isn’t a big step up in risk,” he said.

“But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people in from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are?”

Business minister George Freeman suggested larger firms might consider cancelling festive gatherings (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Martin Sorrell, of S4 Capital, said there is “extreme” uncertainty, as he urged the Government to offer clearer guidance to businesses.

Asked if they were cancelling office parties, he told the Today programme: “It’s not so much what we’re doing as what we see our clients doing, and other people.

“The answer is they are doing that, they are cancelling, (there has) been quite a sharp series of cancellations since this happened just, what, three, four, five days ago.

“The uncertainty is extreme and Government policy, understandably, I mean, to be a little bit sympathetic to the Government, it is an extremely difficult situation.

(PA Graphics)

UKHospitality chief Kate Nicholls said pubs, bars and other venues were some of the “safer places” to socialise, given efforts to put in place ventilation, hygiene and sanitation measures.

“The Government’s official advice has been very clear – go ahead with Christmas and New Year parties as long as you are not affected by Covid,” she said.

Meanwhile, a scientist assessing vaccines said his group is ready to move “very quickly” on deciding whether children aged five to 12 should be given a Covid jab in the UK.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it is waiting for approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before making a judgment on whether vaccines should be offered.

The MHRA is expected to rule shortly on whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in young children. The vaccine has already been approved for youngsters in the EU and US.

But Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast there is a “law of diminishing returns” when it comes to young children, as they are largely protected from serious Covid-19.