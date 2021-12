Stonehenge builders fuelled themselves on sweet treats, excavation suggests

The builders of Stonehenge fuelled themselves with sweet treats containing foraged fruit and nuts, according to English Heritage.

Evidence found as part of excavations at Durrington Walls, the settlement inhabited by the builders of the monument in about 2,500 BC, suggests they gathered and cooked hazelnuts, sloes, crab apples and other fruit.

Remnants of charred plant remains have led researchers to suggest recipes may have been followed to help preserve and make foods palatable.

It is believed the builders of Stonehenge, on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, were eating pork, beef and dairy, but until now whether or not they consumed sweeter foods was unclear.

Neolithic “mince pies” could have been baked using a flat stone or ceramic pot heated in the embers of a fire, rather like a Welsh cake, English Heritage said.

English Heritage volunteers will be baking festive pies, inspired by the discovery, around the hearth in the Neolithic Houses at Stonehenge every Monday in December.

“Adding meat fats to hazelnuts and fruit would have made a great energy bar, full of calories.

