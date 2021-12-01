Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats

As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.

However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.

“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”

