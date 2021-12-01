Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats

The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day.

As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.

However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.

“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack, crickets. (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

