Boris Johnson promises to ‘throw everything at’ booster jabs effort

Everyone eligible for a coronavirus booster jab will be offered one by the end of January, Boris Johnson said as he promised “another great British vaccination effort” to tackle the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister said at least 400 military personnel will help the NHS and volunteers deliver jabs, with centres “popping up like Christmas trees”.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “We’ve already done almost 18 million boosters across the UK but we’ve got millions more to do to protect the most vulnerable.

“We’re going to be throwing everything at it in order to ensure that everyone eligible is offered that booster, as I say, in just over two months.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the booster programme would be put “on steroids” to meet the target.