Royal Shakespeare Company brings back mandatory face coverings for audiences

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has re-introduced mandatory face coverings which must be worn in the theatre and during performances.

The RSC announced that face coverings will be mandatory from Tuesday, following new Government advice announced over the weekend.

Catherine Mallyon, RSC Executive Director said: “We have taken this decision in light of feedback from audiences, staff and our acting company, and in response to new Government guidelines introduced.

“Our priority is creating the safest and most comfortable environment for people to work in and visit, and we want to do all we can to ensure that we do not have to cancel performances and disappoint our audiences.

“We have thousands of people due to come to see The Magician’s Elephant over the coming weeks, or visiting our shop, restaurant and cafe, and we are looking forward to welcoming them.”

Exemptions to the policy, that mandates face coverings when visiting the Royal Shakespeare Theatre building and during performances, are for those under 12 years old and when eating or drinking.