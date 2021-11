Nissan stresses importance of UK plant in global electric vehicle investment

Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles.

At a news conference in Japan the car manufacturer, which has a major plant in Sunderland, revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030.

By that time, the firm aims for half of its global output to be made up of electric vehicles.

Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta (Owen Humphreys/PA)

During a news conference, he told PA Media: “Europe will take the lead on electrification around the world for Nissan.

“In Europe, Sunderland is the one which will take the lead towards electrification.”

He said it was not only leading in electric vehicle production, but also battery manufacture and locally-produced green power with its EV36zero build hub, the concept it announced with Government support in the summer when Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the plant.

The Prime Minister visited Sunderland’s Nissan plant following the announcement by the car company that it was to create thousands of jobs making batteries for electric vehicles (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Mr Gupta said: “Sunderland is the leader, in collaboration with the government, suppliers, dealers and most importantly, our employees.”

Nissan said it will spend two trillion yen, around £13.2 billion, on electric vehicles over the next five years.

Chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.

“With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities.

“We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

Nissan has plans to bring in all-solid-state batteries by 2028, which will be one-third quicker to charge.

Nissan also released more detail about the crossover electric vehicle it will be producing in Sunderland.

It issued concept images of what is currently dubbed the Nissan Chill-Out – although that will not be its real name – calling it a “mobile haven”.

Mr Gupta said: “Expressing its breath-taking acceleration and feeling of control, this new generation EV represents the shape of things to come.