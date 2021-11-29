Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.

Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.

The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.

Natalie Steele has denied murdering her son Reid (South Wales Police/PA)

A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.

Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.

He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.

“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.