Gang murder gunman, aged 14, should be identified, judge rules

A judge has lifted an order protecting the identity of a 14-year-old gunman convicted of murder after shooting another teenager during a gang attack in Birmingham.

Yussuf Mustapha, from Birmingham, is facing a mandatory life sentence alongside three other teenagers convicted earlier this month of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln near his home in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Jurors also convicted a fifth defendant of manslaughter after hearing how Keon was stabbed and shot in the stomach in Linwood Road, and later died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Victim: Keon Lincoln, who was murdered near his home in Handsworth. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Mustapha, who was born in Italy and was said to be doing well at the same secondary school as Keon, was ordered to be named by a judge ahead of a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Lifting a previous court order, Lord Justice William Davis said the measure had represented a “substantial restriction” on the press’s ability to report on the case.

As well as ruling that it was in the public interest to name Mustapha, the judge said that a 16-year-old youth convicted of murder should be named.

But the judge stayed the lifting of the order on the 16-year-old, pending the outcome of an appeal against his conviction.

Neither youth’s address can be reported, the judge said.