Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said.

Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry.

Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November 14.

She has not been in contact with her family since then, something police said was “completely out of character”.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

A 53-year-old man, from Hastings, East Sussex, was arrested on Friday.

A 40-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was arrested on Thursday.

A white Mini Cooper, which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM, belonging to missing Alexandra Morgan (Kent Police/PA)

Officers have established that the vehicle made journeys between her home and towards the Hastings area on Sunday November 14 and Monday 15 November 15.

Kent Police officers, with support of Sussex Police, are searching four locations in the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea area as they try to find Ms Morgan.

Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence as inquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder.

“While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us.

“If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know.”

Anyone who has seen Ms Morgan or her car is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.

Other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F20-PO1