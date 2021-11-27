42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament

The festive season has officially begun at Parliament, marked by the arrival of an enormous Christmas tree.

The 42ft Sitka spruce was erected at the Palace of Westminster on Saturday morning.

Parliamentary staff used a crane to unload and decorate the tree, which stands in New Palace Yard, close to the Elizabeth Tower – the home of Big Ben.

The Parliament Christmas tree was felled in Northumberland earlier this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We really appreciate the kind gift from Forestry England, which serves as a beautiful symbol of hope and joy.”

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: “This Christmas we must make up for lost time. We owe huge thanks again to Forestry England for helping bring the Christmas cheer to Parliament.”

Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree in New Palace Yard (Aaron Chown/PA)

In January the trees will be recycled and sent to be chipped for use in composting.

The spruce was selected from the 60,000-hectare Kielder Forest in Northumberland – the biggest forest in England.

(PA/ Aaron Chown) A workman oversees the placing of Christmas tree at Westminster Hall, at the Houses of Parliament

“It has been hand-selected by experts to look good from every angle and was carefully felled by an experienced chainsaw operator to ensure its good looks were kept intact.