The UK added six African nations to its travel red list in an attempt to limit the spread.

WHO says Omicron strain of coronavirus is a ‘variant of concern’

A new strain of coronavirus that has reached Belgium after being discovered in South Africa has been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO warned that preliminary evidence suggests the variant, which the organisation named Omicron, has an increased risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly than other strains.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “huge international concern” after adding South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to the UK’s travel red list to limit its spread.

