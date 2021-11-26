Tube services disrupted after drivers launch 24-hour strike

London Underground services were disrupted on Friday after drivers launched a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the Night Tube.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members were solidly supporting the walkout, which will be followed by more action in the run up to Christmas.

Picket lines were mounted outside some Tube stations from early morning.

The strike affected the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines.

Some Tube services have been disrupted (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The union says Transport for London (TfL) has “ripped up” an agreement on Night Tube driving by changing rosters.

TfL said no jobs are being lost and the changes mean drivers would work around four Night Tube weekends a year.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Tube strike action this morning is rock solid in all depots and the widespread impact on services is solely down to management failure to recognise and address the anger of their staff at the imposition of damaging and unacceptable working practices.

“This action was wholly avoidable if LU bosses hadn’t attempted to bulldoze through arrangements that abolished the Night Tube driver grade, lumping everyone into a central pool where they can be shunted about at will in a drive to cut costs.

“Our members have spoken this morning and it’s time for London Underground to start listening.

“This is just the start of a programme of action and the Mayor and his officials need to recognise our determination to defend progressive and family friendly working practices. We remain available for talks.”

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations, said: “At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.