Stephen Sondheim hailed among theatre’s ‘greatest geniuses’ after death aged 91

Stephen Sondheim has been hailed as one of theatre’s “greatest geniuses” after his death at the age of 91.

The creator of the musical Sweeney Todd died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper said the American composer’s death was announced by his friend and lawyer, F Richard Pappas, which he described as sudden.

British theatrical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, who named a venue after Sondheim in late 2019, said: “The theatre has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers.

“But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore.

“Goodbye old friend and thank you from all of us.”