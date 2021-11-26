PM says UK stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Poland on migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has said the UK will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Poland against those who would “try to provoke a migrant crisis” on its borders.

Meeting with Mr Johnson in Downing Street on Friday morning, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned the situation affecting his country is getting “crazy”.

Poland has been facing a crisis on its border with Belarus for months, with thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, attempting to cross into the European Union.

Brussels has accused Belarus’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of deliberately encouraging the migrants to breach its borders in retaliation for sanctions the EU has imposed in response to his repressive rule.

Boris Johnson and Mateusz Morawiecki held talks at 10 Downing Street (Matt Dunham/PA)

Mr Morawiecki said that “things are now getting very much crazy around us”.

He said the UK and Poland have “almost the same priorities” and are “on the same hymn sheet”.

He also warned of some “not so good guys” around the “democratic world and transatlantic community”.

“We have to stay together in front of all those challenges,” he said.

Mr Morawiecki added that he felt “great sorrow” over the news that 27 people died attempting to cross the English Channel.

Mr Johnson replied: “That, again, underlines that this is a problem that we have to fix together.”

The PM also described Poland as the UK’s “closest European Nato ally” on matters of security and defence.