What the papers say – November 25

The drowning of dozens of migrants when their boat capsized off the French coast leads the nation’s front pages.
The Daily Telegraph reports that 31 migrants died in the Channel disaster.
Boris Johnson has urged France to do more to stop human traffickers getting away with murder, according to the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.
Metro asks why French police did not prevent refugees from making the perilous journey.
The Guardian and the Financial Times both note it was the deadliest incident in a recent surge of clandestine small-boat crossings.
The Times features the same photo as the FT, showing migrants preparing to launch a boat into the Channel near the French coastal town of Wimereux.
The Daily Mirror describes it as a “human tragedy”, and pictures children crammed into a dinghy to make the same crossing as the ill-fated boat.
The Independent also calls it a “tragedy”, while the i describes as “horror” the fact the migrants died “in search of a better life”.
The Daily Star’s front page, meanwhile, also features the disaster, but leads with Nasa’s Dart spacecraft departing on a mission to knock an asteroid off course.