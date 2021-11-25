Penguins post letter to Santa to kick off festive season at London Zoo

Penguins at London Zoo will be hoping they do not fall foul of Santa’s frosty side after posting their Christmas lists to the North Pole.
Zookeepers leant a helping hand to post the letter addressed to Santa and signed “love, the penguins”.
From Saturday until January 3, visitors will be able to experience a festive wonderland and follow an outdoor trail to find out what the animals have asked for on their Christmas lists, as part of the zoo’s Magic of Christmas plans.
They will then be able to share what they found with Mrs Claus in the Polar Postroom, as well as posting their own letters.