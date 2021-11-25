I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

UK NewsPublished:

The TV presenter took part in a gruelling trial during Wednesday’s episode.

I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The 2021 contestants of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News