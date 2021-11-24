Selective English universities ‘worst for social mobility’- IFS report

The more selective English universities have the lowest social mobility rates, a report suggests.

Russell Group universities admit few students who were eligible for free school meals (FSM), leading to below-average mobility rates, according to an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Sutton Trust study.

The report, which ranks English universities on their contributions to social mobility, found that the least selective modern institutions (post-1992) come out on top, with an average mobility rate of 2.0%.

The average mobility rate across all universities based on those who entered in the mid 2000s is 1.3% – which researchers say is “well below” the benchmark rate (4.4%) for equal access for all income groups.

It found that many of the most selective and prestigious universities do not do well on this ranking.

Students from low-income families who go to Russell Group institutions do well in the labour market, but these universities admit few FSM students, leading to below-average mobility rates (1.0%).

In the mid 2000s, students who attended private secondary schools were around 100 times more likely to attend Oxford or Cambridge than FSM-eligible students, according to the analysis.

Overall, more selective post-1992 universities have the lowest mobility rates (0.9%) as they take in fewer FSM students than in older universities but they have far worse labour market outcomes, it says.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chair of the Sutton Trust, said the findings highlight “significant challenges”.

He said: “Disadvantaged students who go to the most selective universities are more likely to become socially mobile. But while it’s clear that significant progress has been made on access in the past decade, there remains work to be done to further open up these institutions.”

“Less selective universities are really doing the heavy lifting to promote social mobility,” Sir Peter added.

The study suggests that the high share of FSM pupils in London, many of whom perform well at school and are from ethnic minority backgrounds, is likely to partly explain the high access rates of institutions in the capital.

Universities with the best average earnings returns often have poor access rates resulting in low mobility rates, while many of the highest mobility rate institutions have low earnings returns, the report found.

Laura van der Erve, a senior research economist at the IFS and author of the report, said: “Students from low-income families who study at the most selective universities do very well in the labour market. The problem is that very few low-income children make it onto those courses in the first place.

“In the mid-2000s, children on FSM were nearly 100 times less likely to attend Oxford or Cambridge, and around 25 times less likely to do a medicine degree, than their privately educated peers. And despite a lot of resources being directed at this issue, progress over the last 15 years or so has been slow.”

Dr Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said: “Our universities are working hard to ensure all students have the opportunity to access the benefits of an excellent higher education in the UK.

“The proportion of 18-year-olds from some of the most disadvantaged areas entering English Russell Group universities has increased every year for the last seven years and our members have set ambitious targets to build on that progress.

“Equally important is the support students from under-represented backgrounds receive once they get to university so they can succeed in higher education and later in life.

Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of MillionPlus group of universities, said: “These findings demonstrate the critical role that modern universities have to play in improving students’ social mobility and life chances, something that is a core to the work of modern universities across the country.