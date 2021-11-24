Claim Abramovich purchased Chelsea FC on Putin’s orders defamatory, judge rules

An allegation that Roman Abramovich purchased Chelsea FC on Vladimir Putin’s orders in a plot to gain influence in the West is defamatory, a High Court judge has ruled.

The 55-year-old billionaire is suing journalist Catherine Belton over her best-selling book Putin’s People: How The KGB Took Back Russia And Then Took On The West, which was published by HarperCollins last April.

Ms Belton, the former Moscow correspondent for the Financial Times, said Mr Abramovich “was acting under Kremlin direction” when he bought the Premier League club for £150 million in 2003.

His barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC told the High Court in July that readers of the book would conclude that Mr Abramovich “had been used as the acceptable face of a corrupt and dangerous regime” and had a corrupt relationship with President Putin, acting as his “cashier”.

Mr Caldecott also told the court that the book “records a firm denial from a ‘person close to Abramovich’” that he bought Chelsea on Mr Putin’s orders.

Mrs Justice Tipples was asked to determine the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the allegations about Mr Abramovich.

In a ruling on Wednesday, she found that readers of the book would understand Mr Abramovich to be “under the control of President Vladimir Putin and, on the directions of President Putin and the Kremlin, he has had to make the fortune from his business empire available for the use of President Putin and his regime.

“The claimant has had little choice but to comply with these directions because, if he had not done so, he would have lost his wealth to the Russian state and could have been exiled or jailed.”

Mrs Justice Tipples also said an ordinary reader would understand the book to allege “the claimant purchased Chelsea Football Club in 2003 at the direction of President Putin so that Russia could gain acceptance and influence in the UK”.

The judge found all nine of the meanings were defamatory against Mr Abramovich.

She also ruled that the allegations in the book are presented as statements of fact, rather than expressions of opinion as HarperCollins and Ms Belton had argued.

Following the judgment, Mr Abramovich’s spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s judgment which rules that the book ‘Putin’s People’ indeed makes several defamatory allegations about Mr Abramovich, including false allegations about the nature of the purchase of Chelsea Football Club.

“We are pleased that the judgment has found that the book carries a total of nine defamatory allegations against Mr Abramovich, in line with the arguments in Mr Abramovich’s initial claim.”