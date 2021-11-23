Weekly registered Covid deaths pass 1,000 for first time in eight months – ONS

UK NewsPublished:

There were 1,020 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered in the week ending November 12, the Office for National Statistics said.

The number of weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has passed a thousand for the first time in eight months, figures show.

There were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending November 12 where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period.

The number is up 3% from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.

And it is the first time the weekly total has passed a thousand since the week ending March 12, during the 2021 national lockdown.

