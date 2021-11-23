Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands.

The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained at the scene in St Annes Drive on Tuesday where a large cordon had been placed blocking the entrance to the cul de sac.

Entrances to the woodland near Newtown Llantwit Community Centre and on Heol Dowlais have also been taped off.

Forensic officers remain at the scene of suspected murder in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd. (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The force is said to have seized a car near the scene on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Any police activity you see in the locality is obviously related to the murder investigation.

Steps to woodland behind the house have been taped off. (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Det Supt Darren George said: “This incident has understandably caused significant concern locally and we are working hard to identify who was responsible for this murder.”