Former teacher jailed over sexual relationship with female pupil

A former science teacher has been jailed for three years for having a four-month sexual relationship with a pupil.

The Metropolitan Police said Robert Hanna, 43, was sentenced in a hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday.

He had previously been found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child while in a position of trust following a trial at the same court last month.

The court heard that Hanna had a relationship with a 16-year-old female pupil at a school in Southwark, south London, where he worked between 2015 and 2019.

He then began a sexual relationship with the girl which lasted for four months.

The court was told the victim wanted to end the relationship but Hanna persuaded her to meet him a final time, where he broke up with her.

She told another teacher about the relationship in April 2019, prompting an investigation, and Hanna was suspended and eventually dismissed a month later.

He had denied the charges but the investigation discovered evidence of the relationship including hotel check-in and check-out confirmation, bank statements and phone records.

Detective Constable Erica Slater, from Central South Command, said: “This was a complex case where Hanna denied everything from the beginning and lied continuously throughout the case.

“However, the victim courageously remained steadfast in her evidence and following a thorough investigation his accounts were disproved.

“Today’s sentence highlights the severity of this case, and I would encourage anyone who is a victim of… sexual abuse in any context to contact police. We have specially trained officers to investigate as well as ensuring there is ongoing support provided to the victims.”