BA was not warned about Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Foreign Office reveals

A warning that Iraqi forces had entered Kuwait was not passed on to British Airways even though it had a flight heading to the Gulf state, the Foreign Office has disclosed.

Flight BA149 with 367 passengers on board landed in Kuwait in the early hours of August 2 1990, and the passengers and crew were detained by the invading Iraqi forces and held hostage for up to five months.

In a Commons written ministerial statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said files being released to the National Archives show that British ambassador Sir Michael Weston warned the Foreign Office around midnight that an Iraqi incursion was under way as the flight was en route.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the failure to notify British Airways was ‘unacceptable’ (Leon Neal/PA)

“The call made by HMA Kuwait has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today. These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to Parliament and the public.

“This failure was unacceptable. As the current Secretary of State, I apologise to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”

There has long been speculation that the flight was allowed to continue to Kuwait, even though other flights were being diverted, because it was being used to carry a group of Special Forces into the country.

But, in her statement, Ms Truss said the files were consistent with a statement by ministers in 2007 that “the Government at the time did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight by any means whatever”.

Iraq President Saddam Hussein ordered the passengers and crew of BA149 to be taken hostage as human shields (PA)

Some were subjected to abuse by the Iraqi troops and many were traumatised by the experience.

They were eventually allowed to return to the UK after an intervention by former prime minister Sir Edward Heath who went to see Saddam in Baghdad to appeal for their release, with the last hostages freed in December 1990.

In her statement, Ms Truss said the files show that, when Sir Michael called the resident clerk at the Foreign Office, it was unclear whether the Iraqi move across the border was “a limited or larger incursion”.

“At that point, the evidence in the files suggests that it was not possible to say with certainty what was happening,” she said.

“Similarly, the resident clerk in the FCO would have had no knowledge of the timing of flights into Kuwait.

“At the time there appeared to have been no formal arrangements by which information about such events could be passed from the FCO to airlines or the Department of Transport.