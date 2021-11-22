Two held on suspicion of murder over double killing in Somerset village

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and a woman were killed in a village in Somerset.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were found with serious injuries at an address in Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren at around 9.45pm on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children were in the property at the time of the killings, the force said.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody for questioning.

Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification of the victims is underway and their post-mortems will be carried out in due course.

The force said that due to prior contact with those involved, it had referred itself voluntarily to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victims’ families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

He added: “We will carry out a full and thorough investigation and we will do all we can to achieve justice for the victims’ families.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

A police cordon remains in place at two properties on the street while forensic investigations are carried out.