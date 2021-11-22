Trumpet soloist John Wallace to be awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music

Renowned trumpet soloist John Wallace is to receive the Queen’s Medal for Music.

The Queen, who is only carrying out light duties after being ordered by doctors to rest more than a month ago, approved the award for the Scottish musician.

Composer and educator Wallace, who will be officially presented with the medal at a later date, is the 17th recipient, following celebrated organist Thomas Trotter in 2020.

Wallace said he was “honoured and humbled” to accept the accolade.

“I work with many teams of inspiring musicians across every genre of music and aspect of music education in Scotland,” he added.

“I just light the touch-paper and stand back. This award is recognition of the indomitable spirit of those musicians.”

Wallace started playing the trumpet when he was seven and at 16 toured Europe with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

His professional career spans more than five decades, playing with the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra.

He also founded the Wallace Collection, a brass ensemble based in St Andrews, and convenes the Music Education Partnership Group, which worked to secure free instrumental tuition in Scottish state schools.

The Queen’s Medal for Music was established in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of The Queen’s Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.