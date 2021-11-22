Peppa Pig World my kind of place, Prime Minister tells business leaders

Boris Johnson enthused about a visit to Peppa Pig World and pretended to be a speeding car during an occasionally baffling speech to business chiefs.

The Prime Minister – who also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses – trekked to South Shields to explain his new-found enthusiasm for wind power.

But like many parents of toddlers, Mr Johnson’s mind may not have been as focused on the task in hand as he might have liked.

Mr Johnson described Peppa Pig as “pure genius”, despite resembling a “Picasso-like hairdryer”, with the show a £6 billion massive global success story.

“I was a bit hazy what I would find at Peppa Pig World but I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place,” Mr Johnson said about his day out at the Hampshire attraction.

“It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, a heavy emphasis in new mass transit systems, I noticed, even if they are a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.”

Boris Johnson confessed his admiration for Peppa Pig (Nick Ansell/PA)

In a speech that was meant to be about green policies Mr Johnson, who once claimed wind farms could not “pull the skin off a rice pudding”, praised the “beautiful white mills” off the North Sea coast “as we claim a new harvest, rich and green from the drowned meadows of Doggerland”.

That power could fuel electric vehicles (EVs) – although Mr Johnson acknowledged they may not “burble” like a high-powered petrol car, impersonating a roaring engine to underline the point.